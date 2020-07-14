Settling in to a hotter, more humid pattern

Tonight, we'll have a mostly clear sky and warm temperatures with lows near 70°. Under a mostly sunny sky, we'll heat up quickly and highs Wednesday afternoon should hit the mid 90s. Those numbers will feel more like the triple digit mark.

By Wednesday, as the wind shift from the south continues to pump in more Gulf moisture, afternoon highs in the mid 90s again will feel more like we are in the lower triple digits. It'll be similarly hot Thursday and by Friday, we add a few afternoon storms back into the mix.

This heat wave holds through at least the weekend, as do those afternoon storm chances. Overnight lows don't bring a lot of relief as we only dip into the mid 70s starting Thursday night.