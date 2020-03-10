Jeff Sessions says Tommy Tuberville will not agree to a debate for U.S. Senate seat

We are exactly three weeks away from the runoff vote for the Republican nomination for an Alabama U.S. Senate seat.

And now, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions claims his opponent Tommy Tuberville won't agree to a debate with him.

"We've just begun the fight. If he's going to duck debates and not explain where he stands, that's going to hurt him I don't believe he will get elected if he does not do so. I think that we can move the numbers and I think our people are loyal and will turnout in high numbers," said Sessions.

Sessions says he is open to a debate with Tuberville anywhere in the state at any time.

WAAY 31 offered to host a debate between the two.

Tuberville's campaign declined, his campaign manager shared this statement with WAAY 31: "Career politician Jeff Sessions has refused to debate every opponent he has faced since 2002, but now that he is trailing by double digits in independent polls and scared of losing his place in the swamp, he has had a sudden change of heart. Desperate candidates do desperate things. Coach Tuberville will continue taking his message directly to voters in every corner of the state."