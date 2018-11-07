Sessions resignation could impact Alabama politics

Wednesay night Alabamians are wondering what's next for Jeff Sessions. Will he return to state politics, or ride off into the sunset following his resignation as United States Attorney General? All while his former senate seat is set to come up for election in 2020.

Many people in Huntsville did not want to talk to WAAY 31 about Jeff Sessions and his resignation for several different reasons. The reasons varied from not having an opinion on the matter to not know who Sessions is all together.

WAAY 31 did talk to our political analysts Dale Jackson and Waymon Burke about the move and how it will impact Alabama politics. Both of them said it's simply too early to tell what the impact will be, because we don't know what Sessions will do.

Sessions is over seventy years old and has already spent nearly 20 years in the United States Senate.

Jackson told WAAY 31 there is one certainty in all of this. The senate seat Sessions used to hold, which Doug Jones is currently occupying, is most definitely up for grabs for any republican.

"Doug jones is a one termer, there's no question about it, but the question is: who runs against him? If jeff sessions want's that seat I don't know if he can get through a republican primary, because of how much the president has run him down. Unless the president maybe comes down here and says 'hey, I love jeff sessions,'" said Jackson.

Burke told WAAY 31 he woldn't be surprised if Sessions would still get massive support from voters here in Alabama, "I think he would be a formidable candidate for sure. We don't know what the political landscape is going to look like in two years. That's several life times away in politics."

Many prominent republican politicians are publicly supporting Sessions Wednesday following his resignation.