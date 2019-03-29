Services resume at Muscle Shoals Post Office

The United States Postal Service issued this press release Friday:

Effective Friday, March 29, retail operations will once again be available onsite,

in a temporary structure, at the Muscle Shoals Post Office, 2350 Avalon Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL

35561. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

to 11:00 a.m.

Muscle Shoals customers no longer need to travel to the Tuscumbia Post Office to obtain postal

services.

Customers may also pick up their P.O. Box mail and packages at the same onsite location Monday

through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mail delivery is not

impacted by this temporary suspension.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspended operations at the Muscle Shoals

Post Office, due to potential facility issues. The safety and well-being of both customers and

employees is of the utmost importance to the Postal Service.

Postal officials are working to identify and resolve any possible facility issues and we will be providing

an update to our customers, once a thorough assessment has been completed.

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and apologizes for this inconvenience.

Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website www.usps.com to get the

location of additional nearby Post Offices and approved postal retail service providers.