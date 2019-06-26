Service members honored during Huntsville luncheon

Service members are thanking Huntsville for a week-long armed forces celebration.

Military veterans and current service members were honored at an armed forces luncheon at the Von Braun Center on Wednesday. All branches of the military were represented.

The luncheon was filled with people who served in different branches of the military. An Army four-star general, Gus Perna served as the commanding general of the materiel command. He delivered a message of hope and gratitude for everyone who served, including World War II veterans.

Service members told WAAY 31 they're thankful for all the city has done.

“This is where I felt the most welcomed as a member of the armed forces. Huntsville has been a fantastic city," one service member said.

The luncheon ended with each person standing as they heard their branch's medley played.