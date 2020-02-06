Serious flooding in Limestone County

The road is flooded on Highway 53 and Jones Avenue in Ardmore on the Alabama side of town. An officer will be here until the flooding clears up. Officials say there's about 2 feet of water here covering the roadway and they say its been like this for hours.
Wednesday night, at least two cars were pulled out of the water. We know two people escaped from the first car, we're not sure about the second car. First responders say no one was injured. The water has now receded in that area.
