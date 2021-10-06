Sgt. Risner's former teachers aim to honor beloved alum

The high school attended by Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner is now working to memorialize the fallen officer.

Risner graduated from Central High School in 1999, but his former teachers told WAAY 31 they never forgot him and that the impact he left is going to last a lifetime.

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner with K-9 Officer Wiske Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner with K-9 Officer Wiske

"He was a wonderful young man — personable, enjoyable to be around, just an all-around good guy," Tonita Butler, a former teacher, said.

Butler was Risner's tenth-grade Spanish teacher. Even though it has been years since he sat in her classroom, she told me she kept up with him through social media and was extremely proud of him.

When she learned he was the officer who'd been killed during last week's shootout in Muscle Shoals, it was devastating.

"It was heartbreaking," Butler said. "I, first of all, couldn't quit crying, and just knowing what his family had to be going through."

"You know, not only is this a loss for Central School and Central community, but this was a loss for the entire Shoals community, of everyone that he came in contact with," Duane Keener, principal of Central High School, said.

Keener was also one of Risner's teachers. He said the two kept in contact over the years, and he too was proud to see the man Risner had become.

"Just seeing the man that he had turned into was just — I'm just fortunate to be able to say that I had the opportunity to watch him grow into that, into the man that he was," Keener said.

Keener said Risner would come back to visit from time to time. Now, Keener is looking for ways to honor his former student.

"We've been in discussion about that this morning, about what we can do, if we're going to put a plaque up or if we're going to put a stone in the memory garden that we have here, or if we're going to do several things to keep his memory alive," Keener said.

Risner will be laid to rest Friday.