Madison juvenile detention facility, Sequel TSI, gets extra time to close its doors

Sequel TSI, also known as Three Springs, is getting an extra two days before it has to close its doors.

This comes after the Madison City Council revoked its business license during the August 14th public hearing, and gave the facility seven days to close its doors following a series of juveniles escaping from the facility.

Mayor Paul Finley said he was aware all the teen boys would not be moved out by August 21st, even though the business license is now revoked.

He says since Sequel and the Alabama Department of Youth Services are cooperating with the city, the city is going to allow them to continue to operate until all the teens are relocated. They said they will check back early next week to make sure they have followed the city's orders.

One Sequel employee told WAAY 31 some employees are losing their jobs. We emailed and called Sequel at least three times on Wednesday to find out what will happen to the employees at the facility, and have not received a response back yet.