Sentencing hearing rescheduled for Huntsville man convicted of murdering wife, son

Stephen Marc Stone

The sentencing hearing has been moved to April 5th at 10 a.m.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 8:57 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to court documents, the sentencing hearing for Stephen Marc Stone that was scheduled for Thursday has been moved to April 5th at 10 a.m. 

On February 6, a jury recommended two counts of life in prison without parole for Stone, the Huntsville man convicted of murdering his wife and son. For more information about that murder trial, click HERE.

