According to court documents, the sentencing hearing for Stephen Marc Stone that was scheduled for Thursday has been moved to April 5th at 10 a.m.
On February 6, a jury recommended two counts of life in prison without parole for Stone, the Huntsville man convicted of murdering his wife and son. For more information about that murder trial, click HERE.
Related Content
- Sentencing hearing rescheduled for Huntsville man convicted of murdering wife, son
- Sentencing date set for convicted Huntsville murderer
- Jury recommends life in prison for Huntsville man convicted of murdering wife, son
- Convicted Huntsville murderer's appeal denied
- Opening statements begin in Huntsville trial of man accused of murdering wife, son
- Hearing rescheduled for Decatur doctor found guilty of sexual harassment
- Conviction, death sentence upheld for Scottsboro man
- Alabama Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of man who killed his wife, unborn baby
- Murder trial underway for man charged with killing his wife and son
- Judge OKs delay in Huntsville officer’s murder trial hearing
Scroll for more content...