A sentencing date has been set for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Blakely, who was found guilty on two counts in his criminal trial on Monday, will be sentenced Aug. 20.

Blakely is in custody at the Limestone County Detention Center. The state has asked that he remain there until his sentencing. The defense wants him released.

The judge has yet to rule.

