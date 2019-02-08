Clear

Sentencing date set for convicted Huntsville murderer

The jury has recommended two counts of life in prison without parole for Stone.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 7:56 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A sentencing date for convicted Huntsville murderer Stephen Marc Stone is set.

According to court records, Stone, convicted Tuesday in the murders of his wife and son, will be sentenced at 10 a.m. March 28 at the Madison County Courthouse.

Stone killed his wife and son, 32-year-old Krista Stone and 7-year-old Zachary Stone, inside their south Huntsville home on Feb. 24, 2013.

The jury has recommended two counts of life in prison without parole for Stone. For both counts, three jurors recommended the death penalty and nine recommended life in prison without parole.

Judge Donna Pate makes the final decision.

Tell us in the comments below what sentence you think Stone should receive

