Sensational spring weather this weekend

We'll have cool mornings followed by temperatures quickly warming into the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with lows in the lower 50s by Saturday morning. We'll be a bit milder to start Sunday with morning lows near 60 degrees. If you do plan on spending some time outdoors and you're an allergy sufferer, tree pollen and grass pollen will be the likely culprits for your symptoms. Tree pollen has been reading "high" lately, with grass pollen at "very high."

Once we get past the weekend, the weather starts to go downhill a bit. It's still warm Monday and Tuesday, but the chance for a few showers and storms will be back, mainly during the afternoon. At this point, we don't expect any severe storms to materialize as better conditions for severe weather will be farther to our north. A cold front passes between Tuesday and Wednesday, sending temperatures into the lower 70s Wednesday, then 60s for the end of next week. Enjoy the 80s while we have them!