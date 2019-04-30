Huntsville seniors attend annual Senior Fishing Rodeo

Today Huntsville seniors got the chance to participate in the annual Senior Fishing Rodeo at Brahan Spring Park. The rodeo began at 8am. Seniors brought their fishing poles, bate, and chairs. The fishing rodeo encourages seniors to get outside and have fun.

88-year-old, Catherine Acklin, attends the event every year and she said the rodeo is about more than just winning the competition.

"To be alive, I'm excited. To be able to fish, bate my own hook, and catch my own fish, so it's very exciting," said senior, Catherine Acklin.

"I think with seniors especially, sometimes they're a forgotten population and we just love getting them out here, interacting with them, and they get to meet new people," said Ashley Polesak with Huntsville Parks and Recreation.

At the end of the fishing rodeo, prizes were awarded for the most fish caught, the biggest fish caught, and the oldest person to catch a fish.