North Alabama senior living facilities keep an eye on residents during high temperatures

With dangerous heat like this, senior living facilities are taking extra precautions to keep everyone cool.

WAAY 31 talked with Madison Manor to learn how they keep everyone safe during days like Tuesday.

When it's extremely hot outside, the staff members make sure everyone has access to water stations, because staying hydrated and keeping an eye on the elderly during this weather can make all the difference.

"When we're cold or hot, they're a different temperature than we are. So, normally when it's hot to us, it might be a little cool to them," said Brittany Mccall.

Brittany Mccall is the activities director for Madison Manor and she is one of many people who make sure everyone is staying cool. She said an elderly person's body reacts differently to the temperature outside.

"They can get sick. Their immune system is lower than ours, so they can get sick," she said.

The people who work at the Manor go around with hydration carts and provide fruits high in water content to keep everyone hydrated. They also do room checks and water checks to ensure everyone's safety during this heat wave.

"Make sure that all their units in their rooms are between 72 and 74 degrees. We also make sure that they're hydrated three times a day or more," said Mccall.

Usually, residents get time outside but because of the dangerous temperatures on Tuesday, staff restricted outside time to earlier in the morning.