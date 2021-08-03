Bob Jones High School seniors ready for a 'normal' year free of Covid disruptions

The beginning of this year's school year is extra special for the class of 2022.

Not only is it their senior year, but it's the first time they're expecting to have a normal school year in nearly two years!

"First normal year of high school since my freshman year because Covid hit around March of 2020, that was in my sophomore year, it got cut short so ready to have a full year," Bryson Tesseneer, a Bob Jones High School Senior, said.

The last two school years haven't been easy for Tessener or the rest of the senior class, but with what looks to be a mostly normal school year beginning in just days, he and his classmates are feeling extra excited to be back in the classroom.

"Just to be back with my teachers, my classmates, back into running and sports things like that," Jillian Pennell, a Bob Jones High School senior, said.

"There's less unknowns this time we kind of know what we're going into, and we're prepared more this time," Leah Lessman, a Bob Jones senior, said.

Students aren't the only ones ready for the first day back. For longtime teachers it's the little things they had to go without last year they're happy to have back this time around.

"Just excited to get kids back in the classroom, to see their faces," Kimberly Cox, a teacher at Bob Jones said.

Students and teachers won't have to wait much longer for the highly anticipated first day back.

Madison City schools return Aug. 4.