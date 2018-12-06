Clear
Senators deciding punishment for journalist's death

Senate resolution would blame Saudis for journalist's death.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 4:35 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - A bipartisan group of senators is introducing a measure that says Saudi Arabia's crown prince is "complicit" in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The resolution is largely symbolic, but it registers the Senate's unrest with the killing and the Trump administration's response. It's among several measures being considered after a closed CIA briefing on Capitol Hill.

Introduced by a top ally of President Donald Trump, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, and by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the resolution says the Senate "has a high level of confidence" that the crown prince "was complicit in the murder."

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey after arriving for routine paperwork. The U.S. resident was critical of the Saudi regime.

