Sen. Tommy Tuberville against Biden's American Families Plan

President Joe Biden is expected to address Congress Wednesday night, where he'll unveil the second half of his massive plan to recover from the pandemic.

"This is just another example of a partisan wishlist and an agenda that puts America last," Sen. Tommy Tuberville said.

The $1.8 trillion American Families Plan focuses on education, child care and paid leave. While Tuberville says education is a priority, he does not believe Biden's plan will help people in Alabama.

"We do not need to be listening to folks in Washington that may have never stepped foot in Alabama about what works for our schools and our kids in our great state," Tuberville explained.

Part of the plan would also offer free tuition for two years at community colleges, but Tuberville says he's seen too many cases of people getting their degrees and not getting jobs after. That's why he says America needs to shift its focus.

"Find a way to be educated in a skill. That way, you can get a job," Tuberville said. "I'm not about giving free education past high school. I think it's a job that you need to learn to pay for your own education, because it means much, much more if you go and earn that education and have some skin in the game."

However, several community college students say the plan is more of an opportunity for those in need.

"Definitely would be a great incentive for people to start, especially if they're working part time or may not have the funds to get started," Samuel Flemons said.

A recent survey found more than 30% of last year's high school graduates who did not enroll in college are not considered to be in the workforce.

