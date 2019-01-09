Senator Shelby selected as Senate Appropriations Chair

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced his 116th Congress Committee Assignments on Wednesday. He will lead the Senate Appropriations Committee in his first full two-year term as the chairman.

Shelby will continue to serve on the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, the Committee on Environment and Public Works and the Committee on Rules and Administration.

“My committee assignments for the 116th Congress present an opportunity for me to continue serving the state of Alabama and the nation to the best of my ability,” said Senator Shelby in a statement released by his office on Wednesday. “I am honored that my colleagues have continued to place their trust in me to lead the Senate Appropriations Committee. I look forward to working closely with Vice Chairman Leahy and all Appropriations Committee members to produce bills that fund our national and local priorities. Further, my colleagues and I on various authorizing committees – Banking, Environment and Public Works, Rules – will work this Congress to craft legislation that impacts the lives of all Americans, including my fellow Alabamians.”

Shelby served as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee for part of the 115th Congress after Senator Thad Cochran’s resignation in March of 2018. He was also the vice chairman for the 113th Congress.