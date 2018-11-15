Senator Richard Shelby meets with President Trump

Republican Senator Richard Shelby met with President Trump in the oval office on Thursday to discuss government appropriations and border security, the lame duck agenda and a farm bill, disaster relief funding, nominations and prison reform, according to a statement from Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.
Shelby and Trump were joined by republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky and republican Senator John Thune from South Dakota.
