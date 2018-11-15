Clear
Senator Richard Shelby meets with President Trump

Several topics were discussed at the meeting.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 3:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Republican Senator Richard Shelby met with President Trump in the oval office on Thursday to discuss government appropriations and border security, the lame duck agenda and a farm bill, disaster relief funding, nominations and prison reform, according to a statement from Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley. 

Shelby and Trump were joined by republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky and republican Senator John Thune from South Dakota.

