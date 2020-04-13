Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Freeze Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Senator Orr wants mom n pop shops to re-open

Orr said these are simply ideas he has to get Alabama's economy back on track.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 5:27 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

One Senator from North Alabama called the stay in shelter order a double-edged sword, it's helping curve the spread of coronavirus but is also killing the economy and small businesses too.

Alabama Senator Arthur Orr told WAAY31 as long as there isn't a big spike in cases over the next 10 days, it's time to start looking at rolling back some of the directives in Governor Ivey's stay at home order.

"We are really crippling our economy out here. I hear a lot about it and it will not be the same," said Orr.

WAAY31 spoke with Orr over the phone Monday where he echoed what small businesses across North Alabama are telling us, the stay in shelter order is hurting mom n pop shops the most. Orr said allowing smaller stores to open up and practice social distancing while controlling the number of people in them would help small businesses and Alabama's economy.

"It's an uneven playing field that we've created by having some retailers large big box retailers able to open but smaller mom n pop stores or other stores that are more specialty stores can't open," said Orr.

Ivey's order is slated to last until April 30th, but Orr said every scenario for getting things close to normal needs to be considered in what will be a step by step process.

"Look at it regionally. Maybe what's good for some parts of the state isn't viable for other parts," said Orr. "If we can get to first base then I'm sure we can see what measures we can take that are sound and reasonable with individuals realizing if your in one of these risk categories you've still got to take all the precautions," said Orr.

While pushing to open businesses, Orr admitted we are several months away from large gatherings. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is in charge of a subcommittee to introduce a gradual reopening plan to the governor by Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3563

Reported Deaths: 93
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson59715
Mobile45415
Lee2368
Shelby2125
Chambers1988
Madison1873
Montgomery1194
Tuscaloosa1190
Tallapoosa984
Marshall972
Walker810
Etowah757
Baldwin711
Calhoun590
Marion483
Houston441
St. Clair420
Cullman391
Morgan380
Limestone370
Randolph364
Talladega340
Elmore330
Coffee310
Wilcox300
Chilton300
DeKalb260
Russell240
Jackson242
Pickens220
Marengo211
Lauderdale214
Sumter200
Pike200
Autauga191
Clarke190
Coosa180
Greene170
Bibb160
Hale150
Lowndes140
Clay140
Dallas140
Macon141
Blount130
Covington130
Washington121
Cleburne120
Henry110
Barbour100
Franklin100
Choctaw100
Colbert91
Dale80
Escambia80
Lamar80
Cherokee80
Lawrence80
Butler70
Perry60
Monroe61
Conecuh50
Bullock40
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events