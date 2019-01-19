Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Senator Doug Jones visits Huntsville to speak on government shutdown

Doug Jones also met with furloughed workers

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 6:19 PM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Senator Doug Jones visited Huntsville to answer questions folks have on the government shutdown.

Senator Jones said he chose Huntsville because the city has several government employees who are furloughed.

He provided updates on the shutdown. He also made it clear that he was only Democratic Senator who voted to keep the government open in December.

"Lets get this government open for three weeks. Give these people their back pay. We've been trying to put band aids on everything. We've passed a bill to give workers their back pay. I've got a bill pending that I don't think it's been to dropped, but it's going to this coming week that will give workers their back pay. It'll figure out a way to give contractors their back pay," said Senator Doug Jones.

Senator Jones also explained there hasn't been any negotiations with the border wall and government shutdown because President Trump is only talking to Republicans

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events