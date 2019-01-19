Senator Doug Jones visits Huntsville to speak on government shutdown

Senator Doug Jones visited Huntsville to answer questions folks have on the government shutdown.
Senator Jones said he chose Huntsville because the city has several government employees who are furloughed.
He provided updates on the shutdown. He also made it clear that he was only Democratic Senator who voted to keep the government open in December.
"Lets get this government open for three weeks. Give these people their back pay. We've been trying to put band aids on everything. We've passed a bill to give workers their back pay. I've got a bill pending that I don't think it's been to dropped, but it's going to this coming week that will give workers their back pay. It'll figure out a way to give contractors their back pay," said Senator Doug Jones.
Senator Jones also explained there hasn't been any negotiations with the border wall and government shutdown because President Trump is only talking to Republicans
