Senator Doug Jones speaks with local farmers

Senator Doug Jones spent time after the Mazda Toyota groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to visiting with local soybean farmers.

WAAY 31 spoke with Jones and learned what he had to say about the farm bill and the impact of tariff's on steel. The senator spent time talking to three generations of farmers including the owner of the farm, Butler & Sons, in New Hope.

"Farm bill will include a lot of things. It'll include crop insurance. It includes a number of things like that that will help in those down years," Jones said.

The farm bill will provide aid to farmers across the United States that are hurting because of the trade war with China and losses from natural disasters. That's especially critical in Alabama after Hurricane Michael destroyed millions of dollars of crops, but cotton farmers aren't the only ones hurting. Soybean farmers are feeling the burn too.

"Even though it's been somewhat healthy, ever since the trade war with China, we have seen a drop and it's a significant drop in the prices, which causes some real concern among the soybean farmers," Jones said.

Jones also talked about the imposed tariffs on steel. He said it's the automobile tariffs that are most concerning to him.

"The automobile tariffs would really, I think, hurt Alabama's economy, because it will hurt not only automobile manufacturers, but it's going to hurt suppliers. It's going to hurt those people that transport automobiles. It's going to hurt gasoline prices," he said.

Jones said he enjoyed his visit to Madison County and that visiting farmers help him and his team know what they need to prepare for future bills that impact farmers.