Senator Doug Jones meets with Huntsville college students to discuss debt

Alabama A&M students voiced their concerns over college debt on Wednesday to Senator Doug Jones. Students wanted to know what is being done in Washington to relieve college debt and make school more affordable.

Senator Jones calls it "realistic" that students will see changes in college debt issues as soon as the next election. He tells WAAY 31 work is being done to address the problem that is worse in Alabama compared to many other states.

Students were concerned their debt will follow them for years to come.

"It is really sad that a lot of us do go out and work in the workforce, but we can never pay off our student loans. We work our whole lives just to pay off the education we receive," an Alabama A&M student, Jarvis Davis, said.

Senator Jones shared those concerns and says access to college loans and jobs are key.

"College loan forgiveness, if you work in a particular location, you will help forgive those loans. I'd like to see some programs, apprenticeship type programs, where people can actually help pay for college," Senator Jones said.

Jones says he wants colleges to be more upfront with their costs and financial options for students.