Senator Doug Jones confident Huntsville will play role in new space developments

Alabama Senator Doug Jones says he confidently believes Huntsville will be involved in Space Command or Space Force, no matter where they are ultimately located.

"Either way, Huntsville is going to be involved. They're not going to take assets out of here with all that you do here and move those somewhere else," he said.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence announced the headquarters location for Space Command will be selected next week. Huntsville is one of six finalists.

The gates of Redstone Arsenal could potentially be home to the Space Command headquarters starting on August 29th.

Senator Jones says he's constantly advocating for Huntsville be selected, but right now, he does not know what place will be selected.

"Two different things that are in play here, you've got Space Force, which is going to be a lot of the training, and Space Command. Those are probably not going to be in the same location," he said

Senator Jones is hopeful Huntsville will be selected as the headquarters to either the United States Space Command or Space Force.

The Space Command is part of the Air Force for now. It was disbanded in 2002, but lawmakers are bringing it back. The Space Force would be the sixth branch of the military, defending the country's interests and technology in space.

Jones says it still needs congressional funding, but voting on the Space Force should come soon.

"We should be voting on that in September," he said.

In just over one week, Huntsville will find out whether or not it will be home to Space Command. Jones says the Rocket City has all the right tools for it and calls it a "no-brainer."

Right now, Jones says he does not plan on being in Huntsville when the decision is made. While he is hopeful, he remains confident Huntsville will play a role, no matter what.

"I think Huntsville is going to be in the running for whatever we do space wise, and hopefully, one of those two will be here...That's the way I see it," he said.

According to Defense News, Redstone Arsenal Lieutenant General James Dickinson is nominated for deputy commander of the Space Command. It's unclear if he plans to take the position or not, but this could be just one example of Huntsville getting involved.