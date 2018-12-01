Senator Doug Jones calls for action regarding missed V.A. benefits

"We do a lot for our country and we fight for our country so the last thing you want to do is fight for our veterans," Cedric Reid.

Cedric Reid is an Army veteran living in Huntsville, he says was surprised the V.A.'s oversight may have cost veterans benefits they deserve.

"We do a great job of taking care of our veterans," said Reid.

In his letter to the V.A. Senator Doug Jones wrote, "I am gravely concerned about the impact these errors have had on the thousands of Alabama veterans and their family members who rely on the timely and predictable disbursement of G.I. bill benefits."

While the problem impacted veterans housing benefits nationwide Jones kept his focus here in Alabama with this example:

"Specifically, I am referring to cases like the one i recently heard about involving a student in my state who lost a parent in combat having to wage her own fight for several months just to have her tuition disbursement corrected.

While this student’s case was resolved favorably and her financial good standing restored after several anxiety-filled months, I am told that there may be thousands of other similar cases still pending in Alabama," Jones.

Reid told me his main concern is what happened after the technical error.

"No ones got an issue with the technical error its the accountability; to make sure our veterans are taken care of," said Reid.

Jones says the delays to the housing benefits started in august after a bill known as the forever G.I. Bill took effect.