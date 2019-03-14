Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Senate voting to rebuke emergency declaration

Senate heads toward rejection of Trump border emergency.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 7:19 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border. The only remaining question is how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.

Republicans say Thursday's showdown vote will result in Congress sending Trump a resolution blocking the border emergency he proclaimed last month to steer an extra $3.6 billion to building barriers. The Democratic-controlled House approved the measure last month.

Senate approval would force Trump to use a veto to protect his "Build the Wall" mantra over objections from his own party.

The vote also forces many GOP senators into a difficult box: defy Trump or assent to an emergency declaration that many lawmakers think goes too far.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events