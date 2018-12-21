WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has begun a procedural vote to take up a House-passed bill that would pay for President Donald Trump's border wall and avert a partial government shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged approval of the bill, which includes $5.7 billion Trump wants for the southern border with Mexico.
McConnell says the bill is neither "radical" nor difficult to explain. Instead he said it addresses a crisis at the border that includes illegal drug smuggling and increased apprehensions of people trying to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.
McConnell, who met with Trump Friday at the White House, said in a Senate speech that "this legislation would be quite uncontroversial in a more normal political moment."
He blamed "far-left" Democrats for opposing the spending package approved by House Republicans and supported by Trump.
Related Content
- Senate voting on bill to pay for Trump's wall
- Senate committee approves lottery bill
- Here's what the Senate gun bill says
- Alabama Senate votes to toughen fentanyl penalties
- Divided Senate delays vote on ethics exemption
- Doug Jones pushes bill to pay military during shutdown
- Democrat: trade wall for 'Dreamers'
- House votes overwhelmingly to pass $700 billion defense bill
- Rubio threat to vote 'no' imperils tax bill
- Drunk driving bill to close loophole nears final vote