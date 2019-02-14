Clear
BREAKING NEWS: High-speed chase leads to multi-vehicle wreck at Pulaski Pike, Mastin Lake Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Senate confirms William Barr as attorney general

Democrats largely voted against Barr.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has confirmed William Barr as attorney general, placing the veteran government official and lawyer atop the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Senate voted 54-45 to confirm Barr, who previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993. Barr will succeed Jeff Sessions, who was pushed out by President Donald Trump last year. The president was angry with Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

As the country's chief law enforcement officer, Barr will oversee the remaining work in Mueller's investigation of potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

Democrats largely voted against Barr. They said they were concerned about his non-committal stance on making Mueller's report public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events