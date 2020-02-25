Senate candidates visit North Alabama

Candidates are crisscrossing the state before Super Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions both spent time in North Alabama.

We’ve heard plenty from the Senate candidates about supporting the President, but what are they doing to make sure young adults can get good jobs?

WAAY 31 went to Calhoun College to find out what students there wanted to know when Sessions showed up today.

Nicolas Young is a student at Calhoun Community College. He dreams of working at NASA in aerospace manufacturing or engineering. He’s getting hands-on experience before entering the real world. Young calls workforce programs like the one at Calhoun key to our area’s success.

“That would actually help Alabama grow as a whole because I know Huntsville is growing a lot and it would strengthen us really," said Young

A new report from Volusion shows the percentage of people in Huntsville making six figures is second highest in the country for midsize cities.

"These workforce and manufacturing pay good money and it's really hard work and it's better for you. You'd be better off in life," said Young.

While touring Calhoun on Tuesday, Sessions got a first hand look at what some students are doing to get ready.

"Jobs that are opening up here require high skill levels and so we need to prepare as many of our people as we possibly can to do that," said Sessions.

Young hopes who ever wins the Senate seat keeps pushing to fund programs like these.

"Working at fast food or something, like you don't really get good experience but these other places, there's a real life experience, real life jobs. That's what you're going to see in the future," said Young.