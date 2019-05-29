Clear

Senate approves Alabama equal pay legislation

Alabama and Mississippi are the two states without pay equity laws.

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama could soon end its status as one of two states without an equal pay for equal work law.

The Alabama Senate voted 29-0 Wednesday to approve the bill by Rep. Adline Clarke of Mobile.

The bill now returns to the Alabama House of Representatives where lawmakers will decide whether to accept a Senate change to the bill.

Clarke says she hopes to get final passage in the closing days of the session.

The bill would prohibit businesses from paying workers less than employees of another race or gender without reasons to account for the difference. Those reasons could include seniority, a merit system or productivity measures.

