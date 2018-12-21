Senate advances bill to stop partial shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to advance legislation to prevent a partial government shutdown and provide funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.
Pence's vote advanced the 47-47 tally Friday after a marathon, five-hour voting session in the Senate that dragged on as senators rushed back to Washington.
The move doesn't immediately end the threat of a partial federal shutdown at midnight Friday. But it kick-starts negotiations as Congress tries to find a resolution to Trump's demand for the wall.
Senators say they won't vote on a final bill to fund the government until Trump and congressional leaders all agree to a deal.
