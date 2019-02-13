Sen. Richard Shelby hopeful government will stay open past Friday night deadline

If the government shuts down Friday night the majority of Marshall Space Flight Center employees won't know when they will go back to work, and it's the same for private contractors.

In order to avoid that, the bill has to pass in both the House and Senate. The entire bill hasn't been released yet, but we do know it includes $1.375 billion for barrier funding which is short of the $5.7 billion Trump demanded.

The big question tonight is whether the president will sign off on the deal. Today the president said he has to study the tentative deal and that he's "not happy about it," but we know he's also said he doesn't think we'll see another shutdown.

The deadline for all the right pieces to fall into place is this Friday. WAAY 31 talked to one Marshall Space Flight Center employee who told us he's not feeling optimistic and is prepared for another shutdown.