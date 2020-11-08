Sen. Jones says he hasn't had any conversations about serving as AG under Biden

As the dust begins to settle after this week’s elections -- those on both sides of the aisle are preparing for what’s next.

For outgoing Senator Doug Jones, rumors are floating around that he may be staying in Washington as part of Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Sunday, Sen. Jones said he’s aware of the rumors but as of right now that’s all they are.

“We haven’t talked about anything like that,” Jones said. “He knows that I am available for him in a capacity if that’s appropriate.”

On Tuesday night, the senator’s re-election bid fell short as he lost to Tommy Tuberville.

Recently, Jones -- who took office after winning the 2017 special election -- emerged as a potential candidate for the Attorney General position in Joe Biden's cabinet. Still, Jones said there are so many people who are qualified for the position…

“All I’m gonna say is Joe knows that I can be there, I’d like to be there for him if possible,” Jones added.

For now, Jones said it’s best to avoid what-ifs, adding there’s still work to be done with his remaining time in office.

“We’ll just kind of see how it goes. I’m gonna be in the senate trying to finish out my tenure there and try to finish up the things that I want to get done for the people of the state.”

He said he plans to focus on things like an additional coronavirus relief package and seeing the appropriations process go forward before the new senate is seated.

With January just around the corner, Jones said he hopes people remember him as a senator who put Alabama first.

“Even though we didn’t agree on everything, we’ve accomplished a lot and I think as we go forward, people will recognize that.”