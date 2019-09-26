Clear

Sen. Doug Jones won't 'rush to judgment' on President Donald Trump

Photo: Doug Jones for Senate

Jones says he is "not going to rush to judgment."

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama says he will not rush to judgment about allegations that President Donald Trump pressed a foreign leader for a political favor.

The Alabama Democrat told reporters Thursday that, "We are nowhere close to having the full picture of what happened here." He says he is urging the media and others to "take a couple of deep breaths" while fact-finding occurs.

Jones says he is "not going to rush to judgment." He says he considered it irresponsible that some politicians "seemed to have made up their minds" based on politics.

Asked if he supported the call for an impeachment inquiry, Jones responded that was the prerogative of the House. However, Jones says he supports an effort "to get to the facts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events