Sen. Doug Jones won't 'rush to judgment' on President Donald Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama says he will not rush to judgment about allegations that President Donald Trump pressed a foreign leader for a political favor.
The Alabama Democrat told reporters Thursday that, "We are nowhere close to having the full picture of what happened here." He says he is urging the media and others to "take a couple of deep breaths" while fact-finding occurs.
Jones says he is "not going to rush to judgment." He says he considered it irresponsible that some politicians "seemed to have made up their minds" based on politics.
Asked if he supported the call for an impeachment inquiry, Jones responded that was the prerogative of the House. However, Jones says he supports an effort "to get to the facts."
