Sen. Doug Jones discusses coronavirus education and health impacts, Alabama Senate race

Sen. Doug Jones wants Alabamians to know that now is not the time to let their guards down with coronavirus and that he is working to bring additional aid and relief to communities in need.

“I want to try to expand Medicaid. We’ve got to get better healthcare to so many folks in the underserved communities that need that good healthcare, that are losing that healthcare because they are not eligible for Medicaid as it currently exists in Alabama,” Jones said. “It’s time that in Alabama, we invest in people’s health just like we invest in businesses that come into Alabama.”

Jones wants to see another coronavirus relief package, adding that the federal government could be doing more to help than they are now.

“We need to help the city governments, we’ve got to get more money for [Covid-19] testing and get that out there and we’ve got to be ready that when we do get a vaccine, we’ve got a plan in place to distribute that vaccine, not just to the first responders but to all people,” Jones said.

Regarding education, Jones says broadband access and teacher shortages remain top areas of concern.

“The pandemic really put a spotlight on the fact that we have so many people in this state that do not have access to broadband and even if they do have access, they can’t afford it,” Jones said.

Jones is the co-sponsor of the Rural Broadband Access Act, which would put about $20 billion into getting better broadband throughout the country. He also has legislation pending on a program that encourages young people to become teachers and work in their own communities to ensure quality education for rural and urban areas.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 Senate election, Jones says his reelection would solidify the changing nature of the South.

“Right now, our country is so divided. It is incredibly divided along racial lines, religious lines, political lines. We in Alabama, I think in 2017 showed the way that we can be unified, that we can put that aside, that we can be civil, we can be respectful and I think reelection in 2020 will also demonstrate that the South is moving forward and moving toward an era that we can lead the country,” Jones said.

He added that voting should be a top priority for Alabamians, especially for minority groups to make their voices heard.

“Please get engaged. Regardless of who you are voting for, regardless of your political persuasions, it’s important for the Hispanic community to get engaged in Alabama and make a difference in Alabama going forward and you do that best by getting engaged with the voting process.”