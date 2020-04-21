Sen. Doug Jones discusses Paycheck Security Program, Alabama stay-at-home order

WAAY 31 heard from U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in a live video call Tuesday morning.

In our video call with Jones, we dug into how he believes the Paycheck Security Program could help workers. He said it works to cover wages and benefits of employees at businesses affected by coronavirus.

Jones added this is going to give small businesses cushion to reopen safely. He also spoke on the discussion to add more money into testing and contact tracing.

We asked if he agrees with Rep. Mo Brooks that the stay-at-home order should be lifted immediately. He said no, and we need to make sure we reopen carefully. Jones said he's working to make sure small business loans help farmers.