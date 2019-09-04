Sen. Doug Jones says Elkmont shooting was preventable

Senator Doug Jones told WAAY 31 his heart is with the Sisk family and the entire community of Elkmont as they try to heal after a deadly shooting. He also said Washington, D.C. lawmakers should act to make sure a tragedy like this does not happen again.

Right now, Senator Jones said it's too early to tell what exactly could have stopped this from happening because all of the details have not been released, but he said it should never have happened.

"This one was clearly one that I believe was preventable somehow, some way," said Jones.

Jones said once all of the details of the shooting are released, lawmakers could look at options for stopping it from happening again.

"Anytime a 14-year-old ends up with a gun in his hand and a tragedy occurs, that tragedy should have been preventable," said Jones.

While more information is needed about the Elkmont shooting for him to try and take action, he said other things could be done to stem gun violence overall in the wake of recent mass shootings.

"Universal background checks. We need to have some very narrow parameters on universal background checks," said Jones.

Jones said there is a growing appetite in Washington D.C. to pass gun control legislation, but before that happens, he would like to see more statistics.

"Right now, we don't know what all we can do to really save lives. What we need to do is study it and we can fund the CDC to do that," said Jones.

Jones said he sees people entrenched on both sides of the gun control argument. He has a message for people who fear having their guns taken away.

"Law-abiding citizens should not have any concern about reasonable restrictions that would save lives," said Jones.

Jones said the mental health aspect of gun violence will be important for him when, or if, gun control legislation gets presented in Washington D.C.