Seminar series prepares people for upcoming job fairs

As unemployment continues to fall in Morgan and Madison counties, community leaders are lookinf for new ways to bring people into the workforce to fill more available jobs.

From Wednesday through Friday, Calhoun Community College will host a series of job fair preparation seminars ahead of a pair of job fairs this month.

The seminars will be held twice each day: one from 9 a.m. to noon and the other from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. They focus on key skills like how to navigate a job interview and how to construct your resume and cover letter.

These events are designed for two Second Chance Job Fairs, one in Decatur on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other in Huntsville on February 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are geared toward the underemployed and those with criminal backgrounds find work.

Penny Townson, the vice president of Morgan County Economic Development, said there will be about 30 businesses at each job fair.

"We’re finding out that the Department of Corrections, the Department of Labor, post-secondary institutions, everyone is really excited to find more people to join our workforce and that’s really what this group represents. It's a lot of people who are interested in partnering to make it work," said Townson.

The training seminars will be held at Calhoun's Adult Education rooms at their Huntsville campus at 102 Wynn Drive.