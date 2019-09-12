Semi-trailer truck catches fire at Highway 72, Shields Road in Huntsville

Update: The fire has been extinguished.
No one was injured, according to Huntsville police. Workers spent time cleaning debris off the road. The truck was carrying an over-sized load.
------------
Original Story:
A semi-trailer truck caught fire on Thursday at Highway 72 and Shields Road in Huntsville.
A WAAY 31 viewer shared a photo of the fire. We are working to gather more details.
