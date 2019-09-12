Clear

Semi-trailer truck catches fire at Highway 72, Shields Road in Huntsville

Photo courtesy of Kenneth Campbell

A semi-trailer truck caught fire on Thursday.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: The fire has been extinguished.

No one was injured, according to Huntsville police. Workers spent time cleaning debris off the road. The truck was carrying an over-sized load.

------------

Original Story:

A semi-trailer truck caught fire on Thursday at Highway 72 and Shields Road in Huntsville.

A WAAY 31 viewer shared a photo of the fire. We are working to gather more details.

