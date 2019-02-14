A semisweet Valentine's Day

Today will be the last completely dry day for a while. A series of rainy days will start tomorrow, potentially continuing through Wednesday. Initially, showers are going to be scattered and light, eventually evolving into periods of steady rain before heavy, persistent rain sets up shop by Tuesday. Flooding concerns will need to be monitored in the coming days as new data arrives.

Today, expect fairly mild conditions. Clouds are on the increase, but we should see the occasional peek of blue sky. Temperatures reach the lower 60s for highs and it will be a bit breezy. A warm south wind will gust up to 25 mph at times today. Tonight, expect a few showers and lows near 50. Friday will feature off and on showers with highs near 60.

By Friday night, a swath of rain pushes into the Valley that doesn't move out until Saturday morning. If there's a "pick"day of the weekend at all, it's Saturday as the rest of the day is dry before showers redevelop Sunday morning. The heaviest rain occurs Tuesday evening and lasts through at least Wednesday morning. Multiple data sources are projecting rain totals for the next 7 days at least between 4 and 6 inches.