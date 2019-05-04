Clear

See what North Alabama baseball teams are in the semi-finals

6 out of 7 classifications are represented by North Alabama high schools.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Out of seven classifications in the state, six of them are represented by North Alabama schools in the 2019 baseball playoffs.

Here are the teams still in the running for a state championship:

1A- Mars Hill Bible

2A- Decatur Heritage

3A- Phil Campbell

4A- Brooks

5A-Madison Academy

7A- Bob Jones

