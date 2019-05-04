See what North Alabama baseball teams are in the semi-finals

Out of seven classifications in the state, six of them are represented by North Alabama schools in the 2019 baseball playoffs.
Here are the teams still in the running for a state championship:
1A- Mars Hill Bible
2A- Decatur Heritage
3A- Phil Campbell
4A- Brooks
5A-Madison Academy
7A- Bob Jones
