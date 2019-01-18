Security upgrade around Redstone Arsenal's Gate 9 to cause lane closure

From January 22 to January 31, the left northbound lane of Rideout Road, south of Gate 9 to Redstone Arsenal, will be closed intermittently while crews upgrade security systems around the gate.
According to Chris Colster with the Arsenal's public affairs, all lanes leading out of the Arsenal will be open during peak afternoon traffic hours. Drivers are urged to use caution and to obey speed limits and traffic laws.
