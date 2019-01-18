Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Security upgrade around Redstone Arsenal's Gate 9 to cause lane closure

Crews will be upgrading security systems around the gate.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 3:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

From January 22 to January 31, the left northbound lane of Rideout Road, south of Gate 9 to Redstone Arsenal, will be closed intermittently while crews upgrade security systems around the gate.

According to Chris Colster with the Arsenal's public affairs, all lanes leading out of the Arsenal will be open during peak afternoon traffic hours. Drivers are urged to use caution and to obey speed limits and traffic laws.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events