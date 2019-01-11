Security camera video shows man getting run over at gas station

Graphic security camera video showed what happened to a man who was run over at the Sunoco gas station along Highway 231/431 in Hazel Green. The video shows the man standing with the hood of a truck up. The truck starts moving and eventually drags and runs him over.

The convenience store clerk at the gas station told WAAY 31 her first instinct was to help, but it upsets her that more people didn't at least try to help, "All the people video taping and not one of them went over there to make sure he was okay and he's a lifetime resident of this town," said Amanda Rose.

Seeing no one helping, Rose said her 10 years of medical training kick in, "I immediately took my shirt off. As I'm taking my shirt off to tie the leg off, so it would stop bleeding. I made sure he was okay. I asked him where he was hurting. Trying to keep him awake," said Rose.

The man was awake and talking, "He said his shoulder was hurting. He was bleeding from the face," said Rose. He was even able to describe exactly how the accident happened, "He said he thought the truck was in park and he had to start it from underneath the hood," said Rose. In the security camera video you can see someone in the passenger seat of the Truck.

WAAY 31 viewer Mark Ducker sent us a video of medical crews rushing the man on a gurney towards a helicopter that flew him to Huntsville Hospital.

The Madison County Sheriff's department told WAAY 31 they're still investigating the accident. In the mean time, Rose said she's praying the man lives, "Because of my medical training I probably saved his life," said Rose. The man suffered serious injuries.

Sheriff deputies on the scene told WAAY 31 they did not arrest anyone Friday, but that might change after they complete their investigation.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.