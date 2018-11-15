Clear

Secure your Trash Pandas season tickets Saturday

Trash Panda emporium opens Saturday morning at 9. Season ticket deposits will then be accepted.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Trash Panda mania is sweeping the Tennessee Valley. The excitement continues to build Saturday for the baseball team coming to North Alabama at the grand opening of the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street. 

The doors open at 9 a.m., but Saturday is not all about buying merchandise, the day is also about securing seats for the new stadium. If you make a season ticket deposit Saturday for $250, you'll get a voucher for your place in line to pick out seats before the stadium ever opens. 

Ballcorps LLC Owner, Ralph Nelson, says people are going to be camping out Friday Night making sure they get as high on that list as possible, so when the time comes, those who secure their spot have dibs on the best seats in the house. 

"We are going to take them in the ball park, and the person who has voucher number one will get to pick their seat first," Nelson said. "Then two, number three, and so forth. They'll get to put a sticker with their name on the seat, and that's how they will reserve where they're going to sit," Nelson added. 

The Rocket City Trash Pandas start play here in North Alabama in 2020. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events