Secure your Trash Pandas season tickets Saturday

Trash Panda mania is sweeping the Tennessee Valley. The excitement continues to build Saturday for the baseball team coming to North Alabama at the grand opening of the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street.

The doors open at 9 a.m., but Saturday is not all about buying merchandise, the day is also about securing seats for the new stadium. If you make a season ticket deposit Saturday for $250, you'll get a voucher for your place in line to pick out seats before the stadium ever opens.

Ballcorps LLC Owner, Ralph Nelson, says people are going to be camping out Friday Night making sure they get as high on that list as possible, so when the time comes, those who secure their spot have dibs on the best seats in the house.

"We are going to take them in the ball park, and the person who has voucher number one will get to pick their seat first," Nelson said. "Then two, number three, and so forth. They'll get to put a sticker with their name on the seat, and that's how they will reserve where they're going to sit," Nelson added.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas start play here in North Alabama in 2020.