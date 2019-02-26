Clear
Section of Martin Road in Huntsville closed for drainage improvements

A section of Martin Road is closed from February 26 to February 27.

According to the City of Huntsville, a section of Martin Road, west of the Martin Road/Zierdt Road intersection, is closed from February 26 to February 27 while crews make drainage improvements.

The city says Public Works is constructing stormwater infrastructure to better alleviate flooding conditions on Martin Road, and drivers using Martin Road to enter Redstone Arsenal Gate 7 should plan to take alternate routes and allow extra time during peak travel hours.

