The Secretary of State’s office has launched new webpages for the voting district maps approved this week by the Alabama Legislature and signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The maps are currently set to be used in the 2022 elections and could help maintain the 6-to-1 edge Republicans have in the congressional delegation.

Two lawsuits challenging Alabama’s congressional map have been announced, including one filed by two state senators and several voters.

