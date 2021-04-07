Secretary of State reacts to bill changing absentee voting rules

The Alabama Senate Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development Committee is reviewing a bill that would make changes to the absentee voting process.

House Bill 538 was proposed by Senator Alan Baker of Baldwin County and has already cleared a House Committee and the general House.

If made into law, the bill would remove the postmark deadline. Therefore, it doesn't matter when an absentee ballot is sent - just as long as it is received by noon on Election Day.

The bill would also change the application deadline from five to ten days before Election Day.

Mail-in votes would also allowed to be counted starting at 7 a.m. as opposed to noon.

Secretary of State John Merrill says it is all in an effort to make it easier for Alabamians to vote and harder for frauders to cheat the system.

"We're never going to do anything that would make it easier to cheat. Because the moniker that we've lived by for the past 6 years, 2 months and 16 days that I've been the Secretary is to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Alabama," Merrill said.

In the 2020 general election, over 200,000 Alabamians voted by mail, namely because of the pandemic.