Secretary Ben Carson to visit Russellville

Secretary Ben Carson will be here in North Alabama. Thursday he's scheduled to be in Russellville along with Governor Kay Ivey.

Carson's visit to Russellville is apart of a listening tour where he will hear directly from the community about barriers they face when it comes to affordable housing.

As the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Carson is focused on making affordable housing accessible across the country.

Just a few days ago the department launched the 'Driving Affordable Housing Across America Bus Tour'. He kicked off the tour in Louisville, Kentucky.

Thursday he'll hold a town hall where he will listen to the community about affordable housing issues in Franklin County.

We've also been told Carson will make a national announcement while here in town.