Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Secret Service bans guns, selfie sticks, more at Cullman rally with former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump

The agency also requests that people wear face masks while going through security screening.

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 6:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The U.S. Secret Service on Friday issued a list of items that people attending a rally in Cullman on Saturday night featuring former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to get through security.

Included are expected items such as guns and explosives, but also bicycles, balloons and selfie sticks

The agency also requests that people wear face masks while going through security screening.

The rally will be held at York Family Farms in Cullman. Gates open at 2 p.m. Events begin at 5 p.m. Trump is schedueled to speak at 7 p.m. See tips on parking below

Here’s the full list from the Secret Service:

For the health and safety of Secret Service personnel, all guests attending Saturday’s rally are highly encouraged and requested to wear masks and/or facial coverings while going through the security screening checkpoint area to the event where 6 feet of social distancing is not available.

The public is additionally reminded of the following PROHIBITED ITEMS:

  • Aerosols
  • Ammunition
  • Animals (other than service/guide animals)
  • Backpacks, bags exceeding size restrictions
  • Bicycles
  • Balloons
  • Coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Firearms
  • Glass, thermal, or metal containers
  • Knives (of any kind)
  • Laser pointers
  • Mace and/or pepper spray
  • Packages
  • Selfie sticks
  • Structures
  • Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x ¼”)
  • Supports for signs/placards
  • Toy guns
  • Recreational motorized mobility devices
  • Weapons of any kind
  • And any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events