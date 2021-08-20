Secret Service bans guns, selfie sticks, more at Cullman rally with former President Donald Trump

The U.S. Secret Service on Friday issued a list of items that people attending a rally in Cullman on Saturday night featuring former President Donald Trump will not be allowed to get through security.

Included are expected items such as guns and explosives, but also bicycles, balloons and selfie sticks

The agency also requests that people wear face masks while going through security screening.

The rally will be held at York Family Farms in Cullman. Gates open at 2 p.m. Events begin at 5 p.m. Trump is schedueled to speak at 7 p.m. See tips on parking below

Here’s the full list from the Secret Service:

For the health and safety of Secret Service personnel, all guests attending Saturday’s rally are highly encouraged and requested to wear masks and/or facial coverings while going through the security screening checkpoint area to the event where 6 feet of social distancing is not available.

The public is additionally reminded of the following PROHIBITED ITEMS: