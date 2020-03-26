Clear
Second EF-1 tornado confirmed in Tennessee after Tuesday's severe storms

Second tornado confirmed from March 24th's storms.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 12:03 PM
Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:06 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed a second tornado in Franklin County, Tennessee.

The tornado was classified as an EF-1 with up to 95 mph winds. 

The NWS says it touched down shortly after 7 pm on March 24th, and ran through almost 5 miles. 

There were no injuries or deaths reported.

This is the second tornado to be confirmed from severe storms on March 24th. The NWS confirmed another EF-1 tornado in Colbert County with winds of up to 100 mph winds. 

