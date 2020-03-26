The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed a second tornado in Franklin County, Tennessee.
The tornado was classified as an EF-1 with up to 95 mph winds.
The NWS says it touched down shortly after 7 pm on March 24th, and ran through almost 5 miles.
There were no injuries or deaths reported.
This is the second tornado to be confirmed from severe storms on March 24th. The NWS confirmed another EF-1 tornado in Colbert County with winds of up to 100 mph winds.
Related Content
- Second EF-1 tornado confirmed in Tennessee after Tuesday's severe storms
- EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Jackson County
- EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Jackson County
- EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In Lauderdale County
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Cullman County
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornadoes hit Marshall, DeKalb counties
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado Wednesday in Colbert County
- National Weather Service confirms two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the Shoals
- National Weather Service confirms December tornado in Lincoln County, Tennessee
- UPDATED: NWS confirms 6 tornadoes
Scroll for more content...